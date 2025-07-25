Leon Bridges World Tour: 17 photos from last night's Leon Bridges gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jul 2025, 08:01 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 08:02 BST
GRAMMY Award-winner Leon Bridges delivered a stunning show for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard – and his adoring fans loved it!

Opening with When a Man Cries – the opening track of his 2024 album Leon – Bridges played a brilliant 22-song set which included Panther City, Better Man, Coming Home, Ain’t Got Nothing, Hold On, River and Smooth Sailin’ before an encore of Lisa Sawyer and Beyond.

“Thank you for coming here, it’s been a great night,” Bridges told the massive crowd, his extraordinary soulful baritone voice captivating everyone in the venue.

Leeds’ very own groove kings Gotts Street Park brilliantly opened the night.

This summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Friday (July 25) with Texas before indie chart-toppers Travis on Saturday (July 26) and classical crossover sensations Il Divo on Sunday (July 27).

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue's open-air courtyard

1. Leon Bridges

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue's open-air courtyard

GRAMMY Award-winner Leon Bridges delivered a stunning show for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

2. Leon Bridges

GRAMMY Award-winner Leon Bridges delivered a stunning show for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue's open-air courtyard

3. Leon Bridges

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue's open-air courtyard

"Thank you for coming here, it's been a great night," Bridges told the massive crowd

4. Leon Bridges

"Thank you for coming here, it's been a great night," Bridges told the massive crowd

