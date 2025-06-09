The Piece Hall set for a record breaking summer with more than 170,000 tickets already sold for the 36-concert series

This year’s summer of gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax is set to break the venue’s box office records.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall is set to smash box office records for the fourth successive year – with more than 170,000 tickets already sold for the 36-concert series.

Indie legends James kicked off a sensational summer of live music at The Piece Hall with two sold out shows at the historic Halifax venue.

To celebrate James selling 24,000 tickets over four shows in 2023 and 2025, series co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust presented the band and their management with commemorative prints backstage.

James frontman Tim Booth said: “The Piece Hall is a stunning venue – a Venetian piazza in the centre of West Yorkshire.

“Our shows here have been magical experiences – they even supplied real thunder and lightning at our show in 2023!

“Thank you Halifax for another great weekend. Looking forward to the next time…”

During two sold out shows at the venue in 2023 frontman Tim Booth likened The Piece Hall to “being in an Italian plaza... in Halifax.”

James will be followed onto The Piece Hall stage by some of music’s biggest names as the likes of Gary Barlow, Deftones, Simple Minds, Paul Heaton, Leon Bridges, Anastacia, The Smashing Pumpkins and Nile Rodgers and CHIC headline the venue’s iconic open-air courtyard.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What a way to start another epic summer of music in our stunning courtyard in the heart of Calderdale.

"We have some absolute legends from the worlds of rock, pop, indie, dance, disco, reggae and soul on our immense lineup, and it was fitting that James – who have sold out The Piece Hall four times in two years – were our openers.

“It’s wonderful to see the increasingly positive impact of our summer season which supercharges the cultural offer of the region, while fuel-injecting the local hospitality economy at the same time.

“This is such a special venue which delivers a truly magical experience for both the artists and the audience. As well as welcoming back some old friends I can’t wait to introduce so many new faces to the beauty and wonder of a show at The Piece Hall.”

Peter Taylor of Cuffe and Taylor, who entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust in 2022, said: “What a venue and what a band to open the 2025 summer series.

“We have worked with James many times down the years and they are one of British music’s true greats. To see this special venue packed to capacity again was an incredible sight… and there are many more sold out shows to come this summer!

“This year’s series is on course to smash records, not only for the number of shows being staged but also ticket sales. This continued growth is truly testament to this stunning venue’s growing reputation both here in the UK and around the world.”

This year, for the second summer, TK Maxx joins The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.

For tickets and more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 please visit thepiecehall.co.uk