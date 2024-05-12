Live

LIVE BLOG: See how Happy Valley, The Piano and Mobility get on at this year's Bafta Television Awards

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2024, 18:30 BST
Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireCatherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
From a hit BBC series to the winner of a Channel 4 show, Calderdale has the potential to win big at tonight’s Baftas.

Keep checking back throughout the night for updates from the Bafta Television Awards.

Bafta Television Awards

Key Events

  • Happy Valley, The Piano and Mobility are all up for awards
  • BBC drama Happy Valley is up for five awards
  • The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm
18:55 BSTUpdated 18:58 BST

Brighouse's Jack Carroll has been nominated for his short film

18:45 BST

Fri, 10 May, 2024, 14:38 BST

Keep checking back throughout the night for updates from the Bafta Television Awards

Related topics:Happy ValleyBBCChannel 4Calderdale