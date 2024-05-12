Live
LIVE BLOG: See how Happy Valley, The Piano and Mobility get on at this year's Bafta Television Awards
From a hit BBC series to the winner of a Channel 4 show, Calderdale has the potential to win big at tonight’s Baftas.
Keep checking back throughout the night for updates from the Bafta Television Awards.
Bafta Television Awards
Key Events
- Happy Valley, The Piano and Mobility are all up for awards
- BBC drama Happy Valley is up for five awards
- The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm