New Year's Eve events in Halifax: Celebrate New Year's Eve with Hacienda icon at Halifax's Piece Hall
Legendary DJ Graeme Park is coming to Halifax for a New Year’s Eve celebration at The Piece Hall
The Hacienda icon will wrap up his massive 40th anniversary tour with a night of house music to ring in 2025 at The Trading Rooms.
The night starts at 8pm and will run until 1am on a January 1.
Tickets are £45 and can be booked online by visiting The Piece Hall’s website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/new-years-eve-with-graeme-park/
