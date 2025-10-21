October half-term in Halifax: What's on around Calderdale to keep kids entertained

From crafts to window trails there’s something for everyone.
Here are some of the things happening around the borough during the school holidays.
1. Eureka! The National Children's Museum
The children's museum in Halifax is hosting a week of activities from October 25 to November 2. Activities on offer include ghost hunt trails and recycled crafts. For more information visit play.eureka.org.uk/event/october. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Gordon Rigg Garden, Home & Leisure Todmorden
During October half term there will be activities taking place at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre. These include Halloween crafts, Baby Dragon Puppet Show, Wriggly Road Show and paint a ceramic pumpkin. For more information visit www.gordonrigg.com Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Hebden Halloween Window Trail
Hebden Royd Business Forum has announced it is organising the Hebden Halloween Window Trail. Visitors are invited to explore the streets of Hebden, discover spooky surprises in shop windows and enjoy a free, family-friendly trail from October 18 to 31. Photo: Charles Round
4. Halloween Trail
People are invited to wear their scariest fancy dress for a Halloween Trail around The Piece Hall collecting the Harry Potter Ghosts and finding the letters to spell out one of their names. The trail takes place from October 27 to 31 from 11am to 2.30pm. For more information www.thepiecehall.co.uk. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald