Piece Hall announcement: Halifax singer-songwriter to join indie greats Supergrass at Halifax show
The BRIT and Ivor Novello award winners will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday August 16.
Fans will get the chance to see the band’s debut album I Should Coco performed in full, before an encore of their greatest hits.
Supergrass will be joined on the night by very special guests and fellow Mercury-nominees Sports Team, and now Yorkshire singer-songwriter Ellur.
Ellur writes indie guitar songs about growing up and acceptance.
The Halifax artist is a storyteller who lets listeners further into her world with every track.
Her new EP God Help Me Now showcases her anthemic sensibilities to perfection, taking influences from contemporaries including Sharon Van Etten, Sam Fender and Dora Jar.
Latest single Yellow Light was BBC Radio 1’s Track Of The Week on its release.
Over the past year, Ellur has established herself as a strong force within the emerging indie landscape with festival appearances at SXSW in Austin Texas, Reading and Leeds Festivals and shows with Robbie Williams and Blossoms.
The gifted songwriter has also drawn plaudits from NME, Consequence of Sound, Dork, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music with plays from Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins, Emily Pilbeam and Sian Eleri.
Supergrass – Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes – are one of the most important to emerge during the 1990s. Formed in Oxford in 1993, their accomplishments include several million record sales, six Top 10 albums and 10 Top 20 singles.
Six-piece rock outfit Sports Team met at Cambridge University and quickly became standouts in the London scene on the back of their highly acclaimed live shows. They already have two Top Five UK albums under their belts – Deep Down Happy and Gulp! – with eagerly awaited third LP Boys These Days set for release in February.
