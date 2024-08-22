Piece Hall gigs: 16 pictures show legendary American rock band Pixies perform to fans in Halifax

The pioneering band showed the sold-out Halifax crowd what makes them one of the most important rock acts of the last 40 years.

Kicking off their set with Gouge Away, the rock four-piece captured their audience from the first beat with favourites including Wave of Mutilation, Head On, Monkey Gone to Heaven and The Vegas Suite.

Vamos from debut album Surfer Rosa had the crowd roaring while Neil Young’s Winterlong was the perfect end to a night that truly brought inspirational American rock to Calderdale.

Supporting Pixies was North East Indie three-piece The Pale Whites.

Next up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall is The Streets followed by Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim, Jungle and Cian Ducrot.

