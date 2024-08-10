Piece Hall gigs: 19 pictures show US rock legends Korn perform to 6,000 fans in Halifax

Fresh from their incredible show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, the California nu-metal icons delivered another incredible performance to 6,000 fans at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Both shows were the perfect warm up for Korn’s biggest ever London headline show which happens on Sunday at Gunnersbury Park.

Opening with Rotting In Vain, Here To Stay and A.D.I.D.A.S, both the Scarborough and Halifax shows included the anthems Blind, Come Undone, Falling Away and Freak On A Leash.

Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe.

