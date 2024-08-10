Piece Hall gigs: 19 pictures show US rock legends Korn perform to 6,000 fans in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:00 GMT
US rock legends Korn played a second sold-out show in Yorkshire in as many days as they headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Friday).

Fresh from their incredible show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, the California nu-metal icons delivered another incredible performance to 6,000 fans at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Both shows were the perfect warm up for Korn’s biggest ever London headline show which happens on Sunday at Gunnersbury Park.

Opening with Rotting In Vain, Here To Stay and A.D.I.D.A.S, both the Scarborough and Halifax shows included the anthems Blind, Come Undone, Falling Away and Freak On A Leash.

Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe.

“It’s such a cool venue!” - Jess Glynne had the Halifax crowd dancing in latest Piece Hall gig

Take a look at these pictures of The Stranglers bringing 50th anniversary celebrations to Halifax as summer shows continue

Fresh from their incredible show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, the California nu-metal icons delivered another incredible performance to 6,000 fans at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

1. The Piece Hall

Fresh from their incredible show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, the California nu-metal icons delivered another incredible performance to 6,000 fans at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe.

2. The Piece Hall

Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe.

3. The Piece Hall

Opening the night at The Piece Hall’s iconic open air courtyard were Liverpool’s Loathe. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
US rock legends Korn played a second sold-out show in Yorkshire in as many days as they headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Friday).

4. The Piece Hall

US rock legends Korn played a second sold-out show in Yorkshire in as many days as they headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Friday). Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxYorkshireTK MaxxLondonCalifornia
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice