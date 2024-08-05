Piece Hall gigs: Take a look at these pictures of The Stranglers bringing 50th anniversary celebrations to Halifax as summer shows continue

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Punk pioneers The Stranglers brought their 50th anniversary celebrations to The Piece Hall over the weekend.

Frontman and guitarist Baz Warne hailed the venue a historic and cultural “gem” - reflecting on his own connection to the area, having gotten married in Halifax in 2018.

Declaring his love for the town and its iconic courtyard venue, he said: “Every once in a while we come across a gem. Somewhere that’s rich in culture and history and Halifax Piece Hall is such a place.”

The legendary rockers celebrated their milestone with an unforgettable headline show, taking the packed crowd on a journey through their illustrious career.

Performing iconic hits such as Golden Brown, Peaches, Always The Sun, Walk On By and Something Better Change, before a crowd-pleasing encore featuring Go Buddy Go and No More Heroes.

Special guests Buzzcocks kicked off the night with a set of classic hits including Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) and What Do I Get?

The summer continues at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall next week with Jess Glynne (August 8), Korn (August 9) and McFly (August 10).

Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall.

