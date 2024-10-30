Musician Dean Lewis is the latest headline star announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The Australian singer-songwriter – who has sold more than six million albums and EPs worldwide, and whose music has attracted 12.5 billion streams to date – will play the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Thursday June 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 25 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Lewis has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase with more than seven million followers on social media. He has toured the world, playing more than 400 shows and festivals.

Tickets for his forthcoming UK Tour flew out as soon as they went on sale – including a sold-out night at London's Ovo Arena, Wembley.

Lewis’ highly anticipated third album, The Epilogue, was released on Friday (October 18) to widespread critical acclaim. It is the latest installment in an incredible body of work to date.

His first two albums A Place We Knew and The Hardest Love have included some of the most brilliant and beautiful songs crafted in the last decade.

Lewis was welcomed into the ‘Spotify Billions’ club for his hit Be Alright which now has 5.5 billion streams. His first ever single, Waves has more than 2.2 billion streams and is certified 10 x Platinum in Australia, Gold in the USA, platinum in the UK and Platinum+ in 14 other countries.

His hit single, How Do I Say Goodbye has now reached more than 1.6 billion streams.

His headline show at The Piece hall is co-promoted by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “"It's really great that another global sensation is heading to The Piece Hall!

“Dean’s connected with so many people online with billions of streams, and now we have amazing opportunity to hear this hugely talented Australian singer songwriter live in our stunning courtyard.

“His beautiful music and emotive vocals with our magnificent backdrop will be an incredible combination."

Dean Lewis joins Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell and The Script among the first headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.