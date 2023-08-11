News you can trust since 1853
Here are the acts that are set to take to the stage at The Piece Hall in Halifax this month

After a short break the Piece Hall gigs are set to return this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

Top musicians such as Sting, George Ezra and Madness kicked off the summer of live music with a bang by performing to sold out crowds in June and July.

Now the final acts are set to take to the Piece Hall stage this month.

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set
The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set
    Rap rock icons Limp Bizkit will bring their explosive live show to the iconic venue on Saturday August 12 followed by American indie group boygenius who will be performing two dates on August 22 and 23.

    Dance music legends Orbital will perform on August 25 and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will close out the summer of music on August 26.

    That’s not all as the popular Ellie Sax will entertain crowds tonight (August 11) and Joe Wicks will be hosting a high-energy workout on August 13.

    Calderdale Pride will also be filling the venue with colour on August 19.

    For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

