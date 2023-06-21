News you can trust since 1853
Piece Hall gigs: Take a look at photos from the sold out Queens of the Stone Age show in Halifax

US rock legends Queens of the Stone Age sensationally warmed up for their headline show at Glastonbury with an unforgettable night at The Piece Hall, Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

A sold out crowd of 5,500 welcomed Seattle’s famous sons with thunderous applause before Josh Homme and the band unleashed an incredible set featuring songs from across their eight album career to date.

Classics Little Sister, Go With The Flow, The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret, My God Is The Sun and the stupendous No One Knows were intertwined with songs from their new album - In Times New Roman - before stunning finale A Song For The Dead.

The show was the perfect preparation for the band who top the bill on Glastonbury’s The Other Stage on Sunday.

Check out these pictures from the sold out show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall.

A sell-out crowd enjoyed the show.

1. Queens of the Stone Age

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The show was the perfect preparation for the band who top the bill on Glastonbury's The Other Stage on Sunday.

2. Queens of the Stone Age

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Classics Little Sister, Go With The Flow, The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret, My God Is The Sun and the stupendous No One Knows were intertwined with songs from their new album

3. Queens of the Stone Age

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

A sold out crowd of 5,500 enjoyed the show.

4. Queens of the Stone Age

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

