Piece Hall gigs: Take a look at photos from the sold out Queens of the Stone Age show in Halifax
A sold out crowd of 5,500 welcomed Seattle’s famous sons with thunderous applause before Josh Homme and the band unleashed an incredible set featuring songs from across their eight album career to date.
Classics Little Sister, Go With The Flow, The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret, My God Is The Sun and the stupendous No One Knows were intertwined with songs from their new album - In Times New Roman - before stunning finale A Song For The Dead.
The show was the perfect preparation for the band who top the bill on Glastonbury’s The Other Stage on Sunday.
Check out these pictures from the sold out show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall.