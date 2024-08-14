Opening with the smash hit Caroline, frontman Francis Rossi and the band then ran through a hit-packed set which included What You’re Proposing, Beginning Of The End, In The Army Now, Hold Ya Back, Down Down, Don’t Waste My Time, Rocking All Over The World and Burning Bridges.

Quo frontman Francis Rossi told the capacity crowd: “It’s brilliant to be here – what a venue. It’s beautiful!”

Quo were superbly supported by Mike Peters of The Alarm who delivered a fantastic 11-song set which included such anthems as Spirit of ‘76, Breathe, We Got This and the timeless Sixty Eight Guns.

A record-breaking 180,000 tickets have been sold across the 34-date TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series with headline shows from the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jess Glynne, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Fatboy Slim, Bryan Adams, Sheryl Crow and more.

Next up are Brit Award winner’s McFly who return on Sunday for their second sold-out show at The Piece Hall this summer.

