Piece Hall gigs: The Smashing Pumpkins announce opening act for Halifax show

Los Angeles band Rocket will open the show for The Smashing Pumpkins at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Legendary alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins will bring their era-defining sound to the iconic Halifax venue on Tuesday, August 12.

The date is part of the band’s Aghori European tour, and they will be joined on the night by post-punk revival band White Lies and now fellow US outfit Rocket.

Final tickets for this unmissable show are on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk

Although the members of Rocket have known each other since school, the band – Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar) – first formed in 2021.

They have recently signed with Transgressive Records/Canvasback and their explosive single Take Your Aim marks the group’s first release under the label’s banner, as well as their first new track in in more than two years, following their highly acclaimed 2023 debut EP Versions of You.

NME describe Rocket as: “Channelling the spirit and sound of ‘90s guitar icons, this underground band are making big, open-hearted anthems for a new generation to rally around.”

Following them onto The Piece Hall stage on August 12 will be London band White Lies.

They emerged as one of Britain’s most important guitar bands with the launch of their UK Number One debut album To Lose My Life in 2009 – which led to a Brit Award nomination, a stadium tour with Coldplay, and appearances on David Letterman and Jools Holland, and five further studio albums.