Piece Hall: Song writing great joins Echo & The Bunnymen for Halifax show

Legendary Liverpool songwriter Michael Head will join forces with fellow Mersey icons Echo & The Bunnymen for what promises to be an unforgettable night at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Post-punk pioneers Echo & The Bunnymen headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 9.

Opening the show on the night is Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band – the latest songwriting vehicle for a true national treasure.

Described by NME as “among the most gifted British songwriters of his generation”, Head’s music career began in the 1980s with Liverpool band The Pale Fountains. He was later joined by younger brother John forming Shack – a band which created several acclaimed albums and built a cult following.

Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band were formed in 2013. They reached Number One on the UK’s Independent Albums Chart with Adiós Señor Pussycat before hitting Number Six on the UK Album Chart in 2022 with Dear Scott.

The album, Mojo’s record of the year and Head’s first UK Top 10 hit, was labelled “a modern masterpiece” by Record Collector and acclaimed the world over.

2024’s brilliant follow-up Loophole further cemented Head’s place in the national psyche and he is a must-see live act.

Headliners Echo & The Bunnymen remain as influential today as they are revered five decades on from their formation in 1978.

Frontman Ian McCulloch and long-time collaborator Will Sergeant continue to deliver neo-psychedelic masterpieces. Hits likes The Killing Moon, The Cutter, Lips Like Sugar, Dancing Horses and Nothing Lasts Forever have won them legions of fans around the world.