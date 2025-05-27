This year’s summer concerts at The Piece Hall feature a host of stars, from Smashing Pumpkins and Deftones to Gary Barlow and Paul Heaton.
The 36 nights of music kick off with the first of two shows by James, on Friday, June 6 and run through until the end of August.
We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations of the best places to enjoy a drink or a meal before the concerts.
We were flooded with suggestions and have listed some of the most popular – in no particular order – below.
Piece Hall gigs 2025: 'Road closed' signs and gates go up as Halifax landmark gets ready for epic summer of music
Piece Hall gigs 2025: Everything you need to know if you're going to a Piece Hall concert including when gates open and what happens if it rains
1 / 5