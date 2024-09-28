RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch teams up with Whistlestop Valley for Canine Carriages
The event is set to take place on Saturday October 5 at Whistlestop Valley Light Railway, Huddersfield.
Lauren Moore Fundraising Manager said “This is our second time hosting Canine Carriages with our friends at Whistlestop Valley and we have to admit, it’s one of our favourite events.
"The train journey is around 50 mins with a little stop for ice cream and snacks, plus there’s lots of activities and sights to see at Whistlestop Valley before the journey – so you can definitely make an afternoon of it!”
There is limited availability for the event and the RSPCA recommends booking.
The RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work.
To find out more or book tickets visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk