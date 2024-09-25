RSPCA's Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Halifax's Shibden Park this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organised by RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch, the event will take place at Halifax’s Shibden Park on Saturday, September 28 from 12pm to 4pm.
There will be a 12 class fun dog show and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.
Lauren Moore Fundraising Manager said: “We love hosting our popular Shibden Dog Day as the park has so much history and beauty it makes the day even more special.
"As always, we’ve got classes suitable for all dogs with something for the puppies to the golden oldies.
"So if you’re looking to beat the back to school blues and find something fun to do in Halifax this September, be sure to join us for Shibden Dog Day.”
The event has been sponsored by The Shibden Mill Inn and is free to attend with dog show classes costing just £2 to enter.
The local RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work.
It costs over £2000 to operate their Animal Centre for just one day and events like Shibden Dog Day, along with support from the local community, are vital for the rehoming centre to continue its animal welfare work across Calderdale, Huddersfield and Bradford.
To find out more about Shibden Dog Day 2024, you can visit the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch website here: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or can find out more on Facebook by searching for ‘Shibden Dog Day 2024’ in events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.