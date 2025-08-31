Star-studded line-up is coming to Hebden Bridge Picture House for Talking Pictures TV Festival of Film and Television

Amanda Barrie and The Nolans head a star-studded bill as Talking Pictures TV brings a weekend of entertainment to Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Talking Pictures TV presents a weekend of classic film and television with star guests Amanda Barrie, The Nolans, Anita Harris, Jimmy Cricket, Bernie Clifton, Julie Peasgood, Robin Colvill of the Grumbleweeds, Deirdre Quemby, Glenn M Ford as Norman Wisdom and Cheryl Knight as Joyce Grenfell.

The event will be hosted by actress Sherrie Hewson and Mike Read as well as music from The Daisy Belles and magic from Mark Shortland.

Hebden Bridge Picture House.

The festival will take place at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12 from 11am each day.

A spokesperson for Talking Pictures TV said: “Actress, Amanda Barrie, leads the line-up of guests. Amanda has been on our screens for many years. She played the title role in Carry on Cleo and went to star in Coronation Street.

"Much-loved chart toppers, The Nolans, will bring a wealth of stories about their time in showbiz.

"Anita Harris will be performing and talking about her fascinating career as both singer and actress.

“There’ll be much laughter in the house, as we welcome some of the country’s best-loved comedians. They include Crackerjack legend, Bernie Clifton, the glorious Jimmy Cricket, and founder of The Grumbleweeds, Robin Colvill.

“Expect great stories from actress, Julie Peasgood, who has worked with the likes of Peter Cushing and Glenda Jackson. There’s stand-up comedy too from former Emmerdale star, Deirdre Quemby.

“We evoke the past with Glenn M Ford, who brings to life the much-loved Norman Wisdom, and Cheryl Knight who performs as Joyce Grenfell.

“Steve and Peter Finch talk about the work of their father, John Finch, creator of classic TV series, A Family at War.

"Writers, Sarah Morgan and Anna Cale demonstrate the deep connection film legend, Diana Dors, had with Yorkshire.

“Hosts for the weekend will be actress Sherrie Hewson, star of Love for Lydia, Coronation Street and Crossroads, and presenter and DJ Mike Read. Mike will be joining Talking Pictures TV founder, Noel Cronin BEM, for a special live version of their hugely successful show, The Footage Detectives.”

For more information visit renownfilms.co.uk