Stars of Escape to the Chateau are coming to Halifax - Dick and Angel Strawbridge to bring show to Victoria Theatre
Dick and Angel Strawbridge, stars of the hit international TV series Escape to the Chateau, and brand-new Channel 4 series Secret France will bring their tour Forever Home to the Victoria Theatre on November 2.
Alongside untold stories and laughs to be shared, the couple will be daring to do something a little different by shining the spotlight on their audience with a highly interactive show.
During this entertaining evening, contestants from every theatre will get the opportunity to win a place on stage to compete against each other for the title of their town’s Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades.
Guests can expect anything and everything from icing a cake to plumbing and electrics.
Aside from the winning accolade, contestants can win prizes and play a part in the launch of Dick and Angel’s next big project; Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades.
Dick and Angel said: “Touring with our family has been such a joy, and we can’t wait to return to the UK to share our adventures, challenges, and the successes of building and living our Chateau dream.
"Only so much of our story can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share what it takes to build a forever home.
"This year, there’s even more fun to have as we kick-start our newest project searching for the UK’s ultimate Jack of All Trades! We can’t wait!”
For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/dick-and-angel-forever-home
