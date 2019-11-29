Start advent with a festive tour of Todmorden Town Hall

The next free taster tour of Todmorden Town Hall will be on Sunday 1 December, highlighting the many festive events that have taken place in the building.

Town Hall volunteers will guide visitors around the building and share stories from its Christmas past, present and future.

Todmorden Town Hall has been host to many grand festive balls, concerts and parties over its long history.

Less festive is the story of how the Town Hall became a central point to support people in the aftermath of the Boxing Day floods in the Upper Valley in 2015. Visitors will hear how the town pulled together during this difficult time and find out more about the important role of the Town Hall during incidents such as flooding.

The tour will begin at 2pm at the banner outside the Town Hall. It will last for about an hour and there will be no charge for admission.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “As many people open their advent calendar doors on Sunday 1 December, we’ll be opening the imposing double doors of Todmorden Town Hall, for a special festive taster tour.

“Taking a look around this magnificent building is always fascinating, but it’s extra special at Christmas when the festive decorations are in place. Why not see for yourself and let our passionate volunteers guide you around the building and share their knowledge of its history?”

