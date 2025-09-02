The Big Tractor Run: Here's the route for the event in aid of Overgate Hospice from Norland to Soyland

Tractors will take to the roads of Calderdale for a good cause later this month.

The Big Tractor Run, organised by The Yorkshire Tractor Group, will take place on September 21.

The event is in aid of Overgate Hospice.

Tractor run

The tractors will set off from Norland Working Men’s Club (WMC), making their way to finish at The Beehive Inn in Soyland.

Here’s the route the tractors will take:

10.15am – Depart Norland WMC

10.30am – West Vale

10.40am – Overgate Hospice

10.45am – Elland

11.15am – Southowram

11.30am – Brighouse

12pm – Bailiff Bridge

12.40pm – Old Brodleians RUFC, one hour stop, depart at 1.40pm

1.50pm – Northowram

2.05pm – Shibden Mill Inn

2.25pm – Boothtown

2.40pm – Shay Stadium, Halifax

2.45pm – Skircoat Moor

3.05pm – Sowerby Bridge

3.15pm – Triangle

3.25pm – Ripponden

3.30pm – Finish at The Beehive Inn, Soyland

For more information search The Yorkshire Tractor Group on Facebook.