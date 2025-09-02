The Big Tractor Run: Here's the route for the event in aid of Overgate Hospice from Norland to Soyland
The Big Tractor Run, organised by The Yorkshire Tractor Group, will take place on September 21.
The event is in aid of Overgate Hospice.
The tractors will set off from Norland Working Men’s Club (WMC), making their way to finish at The Beehive Inn in Soyland.
Here’s the route the tractors will take:
10.15am – Depart Norland WMC
10.30am – West Vale
10.40am – Overgate Hospice
10.45am – Elland
11.15am – Southowram
11.30am – Brighouse
12pm – Bailiff Bridge
12.40pm – Old Brodleians RUFC, one hour stop, depart at 1.40pm
1.50pm – Northowram
2.05pm – Shibden Mill Inn
2.25pm – Boothtown
2.40pm – Shay Stadium, Halifax
2.45pm – Skircoat Moor
3.05pm – Sowerby Bridge
3.15pm – Triangle
3.25pm – Ripponden
3.30pm – Finish at The Beehive Inn, Soyland
For more information search The Yorkshire Tractor Group on Facebook.