The Big Tractor Run: Here's the route for the event in aid of Overgate Hospice from Norland to Soyland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
Tractors will take to the roads of Calderdale for a good cause later this month.

The Big Tractor Run, organised by The Yorkshire Tractor Group, will take place on September 21.

    The event is in aid of Overgate Hospice.

    The tractors will set off from Norland Working Men’s Club (WMC), making their way to finish at The Beehive Inn in Soyland.

    Here’s the route the tractors will take:

    10.15am – Depart Norland WMC

    10.30am – West Vale

    10.40am – Overgate Hospice

    10.45am – Elland

    11.15am – Southowram

    11.30am – Brighouse

    12pm – Bailiff Bridge

    12.40pm – Old Brodleians RUFC, one hour stop, depart at 1.40pm

    1.50pm – Northowram

    2.05pm – Shibden Mill Inn

    2.25pm – Boothtown

    2.40pm – Shay Stadium, Halifax

    2.45pm – Skircoat Moor

    3.05pm – Sowerby Bridge

    3.15pm – Triangle

    3.25pm – Ripponden

    3.30pm – Finish at The Beehive Inn, Soyland

    For more information search The Yorkshire Tractor Group on Facebook.

