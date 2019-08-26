The Piece Hall will transform into an open air cinema this weekend

The historic Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax will become an outdoor cinema for four days this weekend.

Film fans are invited to take picnic chairs and blankets to the iconic courtyard and watch one of four amazing films under the stars.

On August 29 the open cinema kicks off with the British classic ‘Brassed Off’, which features The Piece Hall itself.

Combining tragedy with comedy and politics with music, Brassed Off is a bittersweet comedy-drama starring Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor which tells the true story of the troubles faced by a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit.

Visitors will be entertained by Elland Silver Band ahead of the film.

There is also the chance to see Mark Herman In Conversation with Laurie Sansom in The Caygill Rooms from 8pm to 8.45pm.

The film's director Mark Herman who will be in conversation with Northern Broadsides artistic director Laurie Sansom. Find out more about the making of this iconic film and other classics from York-born Herman's illustrious career including classics The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Little Voice.

On August 30, the hit musical The Greatest Showman is heading to Halifax.

Visitors can sing-a-long to their favourite songs at The Piece Hall’s outdoor screening this August and take part in an array of fun circus skills and activities.

On August 31 visitors can catch the blockbuster A Star Is Born. In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays country-western musician Jackson Maine, who discovers - and falls in love with - struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga. One of the biggest biopics of last year rounds off The Piece Hall’s open air cinema season on September 1.

Bohemian Rhapsody depicts the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends and is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and the legendary Freddie Mercury.

Each night the gates will open at 7.30pm and the film will begin at sunset.

For more information and tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

