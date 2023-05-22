These are things that everyone in Halifax should have done at least once according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top things that everyone in Halifax should have done at least once.
These experiences are just a few of the many great things to see and do in Halifax.
1. Visit the Piece Hall
Explore this magnificent Georgian building, known as one of the most iconic landmarks in Halifax. It houses independent shops, cafes, and hosts various events throughout the year. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Take a stroll in Shibden Park
Enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Shibden Park, which features stunning gardens, a boating lake, woodland areas, and even a miniature railway. It's a perfect spot for a relaxing day out. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Discover Halifax Minster
Visit the Halifax Minster, a historic church that dates back to the 12th century. Take a tour to learn about its rich history and admire the beautiful architecture. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Explore Eureka! The National Children's Museum
Take your family to Eureka!, an interactive museum that offers hands-on exhibits and activities for children. It's a great place for kids to learn while having fun. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald