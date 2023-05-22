News you can trust since 1853
These are things that everyone in Halifax should have done at least once according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top things that everyone in Halifax should have done at least once.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

These experiences are just a few of the many great things to see and do in Halifax.

Explore this magnificent Georgian building, known as one of the most iconic landmarks in Halifax. It houses independent shops, cafes, and hosts various events throughout the year.

1. Visit the Piece Hall

Explore this magnificent Georgian building, known as one of the most iconic landmarks in Halifax. It houses independent shops, cafes, and hosts various events throughout the year. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Shibden Park, which features stunning gardens, a boating lake, woodland areas, and even a miniature railway. It's a perfect spot for a relaxing day out.

2. Take a stroll in Shibden Park

Enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Shibden Park, which features stunning gardens, a boating lake, woodland areas, and even a miniature railway. It's a perfect spot for a relaxing day out. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Visit the Halifax Minster, a historic church that dates back to the 12th century. Take a tour to learn about its rich history and admire the beautiful architecture.

3. Discover Halifax Minster

Visit the Halifax Minster, a historic church that dates back to the 12th century. Take a tour to learn about its rich history and admire the beautiful architecture. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Take your family to Eureka!, an interactive museum that offers hands-on exhibits and activities for children. It's a great place for kids to learn while having fun.

4. Explore Eureka! The National Children's Museum

Take your family to Eureka!, an interactive museum that offers hands-on exhibits and activities for children. It's a great place for kids to learn while having fun. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

