Things to do: Here's how you can climb up to the top of Wainhouse Tower this weekend

The historic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax is set to open up to visitors this weekend giving people a chance to see stunning views of Calderdale and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s tallest folly, standing at some 253ft, will be open on Saturday, March 15.

It gives people the opportunity to ascend the 369 steps to the viewing platform and enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 77 metres tall, Wainhouse Tower has dominated the Halifax skyline for almost 150 years and offers stunning panoramic views of the local landscape.

Visitors will have a one-hour time slot, which allows plenty of time to get up and back down the Tower again, and also to spend time at the top to admire the views and take photos.

Visitors are asked to arrive in time to begin the ascent promptly, wear suitable footwear and dress in warm clothes as it can be chilly and windy at the top.

Things to also note are:

There may be low-level lighting in places on the stairs and there is no handrail inside the Tower.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, and young children must be supervised at all times.

No dogs permitted inside the Tower except Assistance Dogs.

There are five time slots to go up the tower, 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk