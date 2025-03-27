Organisers of one of Calderdale’s most popular events are holding a day of activities this weekend in preparation for the big day.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade did not happen in 2024 as there was not enough funding but is returning this summer thanks to cash from Arts Council England and Calderdale Council.

The parade will take place on Sunday, June 22 in Hebden Bridge town centre.

As part of preparations for the event, Handmade Productions are organising a day of activities at its workshop on Victoria Road in Hebden Bridge on Saturday (March 29).

There will be drop-in craft sessions between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and a fantasy band taster session between 2.30pm and 4pm.

There will also be ‘Adventure Walks’, which need to be pre-booked, between 2pm and 2.45pm, and between 3.45pm and 4.30pm.

These walks will be to help come up with ideas to inspire this year’s parade and will take place around the area, followed by an interactive art session.

The walks are for children aged between five and 10, who must be accompanied by an adult, and are £6 per child.

For more details and how to book, visit Handmade Productions’ Facebook page.