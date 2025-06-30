Things to do West Yorkshire: Here's how you can climb up to the top of Wainhouse Tower this weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
The historic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax is set to open up to visitors this week.

The world’s tallest folly, standing at some 253ft, will be open on Friday, July 4.

The opening gives visitors the opportunity to ascend the 369 steps to the viewing platform and enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views.

There are three time slots available, 10am, 11am and 12pm.

Visitors will have a one-hour time slot, which allows plenty of time to get up and back down the Tower again, and also to spend time at the top to admire the views and take photos.

Visitors are asked to arrive in time to begin the ascent promptly, wear suitable footwear and dress in warm clothes as it can be chilly and windy at the top.

Things to also note are:

  • There may be low-level lighting in places on the stairs and there is no handrail inside the Tower.
  • Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, and young children must be supervised at all times.
  • No dogs permitted inside the Tower except Assistance Dogs.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

