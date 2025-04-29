Things to do West Yorkshire: Northowram Scarecrow Event is set to return this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northowram Scarecrow Event is set to return this weekend.

The event will run over the bank holiday weekend, from May 3 to 5, and will see a variety of straw-filled creations for people to find as well as entertainment and refreshments.

As well as being able to wander around the village spotting the scarecrows there are a number of other events happening across the weekend.

Activities will include kids and adult quiz trails, a fun dog show, children’s games and face painting, Haworth Home Guard display, and traditional tombola.

There are also bouncy castles, BBQs, Ice cream parlour and pizza outlets as well as live music around the village.

Programmes mapping the scarecrow “trails” and detailing all the activities over the weekend are available to buy from the Scarecrow HQ caravan based in The Club car park on Lydgate, or retail outlets in the village.

This year's event will be sponsored by Lydgate Fisheries, Northowram.