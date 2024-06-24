Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as ferrets, falconry face painting and plenty more fun enjoyed at Todmorden Country Fair

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 16:54 BST
Crowds flocked to enjoy some traditional rural fun at this year’s Todmorden Country Fair.

In glorious sunshine, visitors to the event at Centre Vale Park were treated to a feast of activities and entertainment.

There were falconry displays, ferrets, terrier racing, sheep shearing, donkeys and llamas.

There was also a dog show and agility course, a fair ground, vintage cars and tractors, arts and crafts, handicraft and produce contests and much more.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Jojo and Fankie at Todmorden Country Fair

Jojo and Fankie at Todmorden Country Fair

Jojo and Fankie at Todmorden Country Fair
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Jonathan Marshall in the main arena at Todmorden Country Fair

Jonathan Marshall in the main arena at Todmorden Country Fair

Jonathan Marshall in the main arena at Todmorden Country Fair
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Todmorden Country Fair

Todmorden Country Fair

Todmorden Country Fair
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Oliver Lees climbing at Todmorden Country Fair

Oliver Lees climbing at Todmorden Country Fair

Oliver Lees climbing at Todmorden Country Fair
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

