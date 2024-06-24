In glorious sunshine, visitors to the event at Centre Vale Park were treated to a feast of activities and entertainment.
There were falconry displays, ferrets, terrier racing, sheep shearing, donkeys and llamas.
There was also a dog show and agility course, a fair ground, vintage cars and tractors, arts and crafts, handicraft and produce contests and much more.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
Jojo and Fankie at Todmorden Country Fair
Jojo and Fankie at Todmorden Country FairPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
Jonathan Marshall in the main arena at Todmorden Country Fair
Jonathan Marshall in the main arena at Todmorden Country FairPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
Todmorden Country Fair
Todmorden Country FairPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
Oliver Lees climbing at Todmorden Country Fair
Oliver Lees climbing at Todmorden Country FairPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
