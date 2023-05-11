Tickets for Halifax Gala go on sale - here's where you can get them from

Advance tickets costing £2 for the Halifax Charity Gala are now available at www.halifaxgala.org.uk or from local shops including Brown’s News, Electric Bowl and Charity 1st Shop.

Each advance ticket admits one adult or two children.

It’s highly recommended to buy your tickets early, as prices go up to £3 advance from June 1 until Gala Day.

1st Mount Tabor Brownies.

On Saturday, June 10, they’re £6 per adult, £3 per child / OAP / concession, or £15 for a family ticket (admitting two adults and up to three children), with under 5s admitted free of charge.

Holiday Hamster, an independent travel agent based in Ripponden, have offered to sponsor the event’s printed materials costs.

Sharon Tyler-McDonnell, chairperson, said: “The generous sponsorship from Hayley and her team will hopefully allow us to raise a larger surplus during this year’s event

“The less we have to spend on the essential costs to put on the event each year, the larger the distribution we can make to our members, which helps them to benefit even more people in Calderdale.”

With over 50 good causes represented on at Manor Heath, there’s lots for children and adults of all ages to do.

The programme for the arena entertainments is almost completed, this year expect to see magical acts, dancing, and daredevil shows.

“We always look forward to preparing the float for the procession,” said Carol Challengers of Halifax Elim Church, one of the good causes that benefits from the annual event.

“We work in the Illingworth area with youngsters, and they just love the excitement of riding through the town dressed up.”

This year’s Procession is expected to be longer than pre-Covid, including some unusual vehicles.

Each year crowds line Horton Street, Market Street and Corn Market in the town centre to watch the many floats pass by from around 11.30am, as they make their way to Manor Heath Park. With the official opening ceremony taking place at 1pm, it’s expected that the Grand Procession will arrive around 12.30pm.

