Todmorden Carnival to celebrate ‘The Wonderful World of Video Games’ as event with fun fair returns
The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 25 and the theme for this year’s Carnival is ‘The Wonderful World of Video Games’.
The parade will set off at 12.30pm from Sanworth Street and make its way to Centre Vale Park, where there will be a fun fair from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26.
There will be plenty to see and do including stalls, games and entertainment.
Appearing for the first time in the Carnival’s main arena will be the wheel of death, a large rotating apparatus on which performers carry out synchronized acrobatic skills.
The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.
For more information visit www.todmordencarnival.com