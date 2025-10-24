Tom Grennan tour: Chart-topping artist announces Halifax date as part of Piece Hall's summer of gigs 2026

Multi-platinum-selling artist Tom Grennan will bring his electrifying live show to Halifax next summer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will head to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Sunday, July 26.

Most Popular

It is a welcome return to The Piece Hall for Tom who played a sold-out show at the venue’s historic courtyard in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A show at the Piece Hall earlier this year. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 31 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Today’s announcement follows a period of immense success for Tom Grennan who celebrated landing his third consecutive UK Number One album in August with the release of Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be.

He has sold more than 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months including his recent sold-out Grennan '25 arena tour.

Tom burst onto the music scene in 2016 as the guest vocalist on the Chase & Status track All Goes Wrong, before stepping into the spotlight with his gold-certified debut album Lighting Matches, in 2018. Since then, he’s delivered a string of fan favourites, including Little Bit of Love, By Your Side, Lionheart, Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together (with Ella Henderson), and How Does It Feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Grennan.

His breakthrough came in 2021 with Evering Road – a UK Number One album packed with platinum hits and Top 10 singles – which he followed up with 2023’s chart-topping What Ifs & Maybes.

With more than 1.5 million album sales, 2.5 billion streams, an MTV Award for Best UK Act, and a sold-out 25,000-capacity headline show at Gunnersbury Park, Grennan’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Last year, his festive single It Can’t Be Christmas became a seasonal hit, reaching Number 3 in the UK charts.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Tom’s career has gone stellar since he first played our courtyard in 2022!

“A powerful singer songwriter in his own right, his collaborations with some of today’s biggest dance producers just ooze cool.

"This show is going to be the perfect combination emotion and energy, taking the crowd on one uplifting journey.

"We’ve got more than a little bit of love for Tom and can’t wait to welcome him back!”