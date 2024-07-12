Victoria Theatre Halifax is set to switch up its traditional theatre layout for Summer on Stage festival as part of Culturedale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Running from August 2 to 11 the Summer on Stage festival is part of Calderdale’s exciting Year of Culture 2024 CultureDale celebrations.
Switching up the traditional theatre layout, the historic Victoria Theatre is transforming its stage into a hub of creativity and fun whilst giving audiences a glimpse behind the curtain.
The Summer on Stage Kids Festival promises to be a highlight of the summer calendar, offering a vibrant programme featuring a variety of exciting performances designed to engage and entertain young audiences, offering families a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre in a dynamic and participatory way.
The festival offers a diverse line-up featuring a variety of interactive formats, from storytelling and singalongs to movement and clowning, comedy, and audience participation games, plus a silent disco and family rave.
Summer on Stage Festival Highlights include:
Jeddy Bear and Gary – August 3, 11am and 2pm
The Discount Comedy Checkout – August 4, 11am and 2pm
Puzzling Paul Magic Show – August 5, 11am and 2pm
Boomchikkaboom Family Rave – August 9, 11am and 2pm
Alison Metcalfe, Deputy Theatres Manager said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture and can’t wait to welcome young theatregoers to this one-of-a-kind festival.
"This festival is a fantastic way to introduce children to the wonders of theatre in a fun and accessible way and is all about encouraging creativity, imagination, and a love of live performance in our youngest audiences.”