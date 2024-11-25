Weather this week: Light showers and sunny spells ahead after heavy rain in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Elland

Here’s what weather is in store for Calderdale after Storm Bert brought heavy rain and flooding to the borough.

Today (Monday) there will be light showers with highs of 8C and lows of 3C.

Some good sunny spells through Tuesday (November 25) with winds falling light and remaining mostly dry.

Becoming cold overnight with frost and patchy fog.

Maximum temperature 7C.

Largely dry through this period with good sunny spells, cold overnight Wednesday (November 26) and Thursday (November 27) with frost and fog developing.

Winds light Wednesday and Thursday but becoming breezy on Friday (November 28).