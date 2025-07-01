18 photos from Weezer's sold out gig at Halifax's Piece Hallplaceholder image
18 photos from Weezer's sold out gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

Weezer on stage: 18 photos from Weezer's sold out gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:59 BST
GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd as the latest headline act to play TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The summer season continued as the LA-formed foursome played a huge set in Halifax’s historic courtyard.

Opening the show with a triple whammy of Anonymous, Hash Pipe and My Name Is Jonas, the night’s set featured favourites including Undone (The Sweater Song), Island In The Sun, Holiday, Beverly Hills and Pork And Beans – making fans wait until the very closing moments for the anthemic Buddy Holly.

Garage punk band Teen Mortgage opened the night, followed by support band Bad Nerves.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues on Thursday with Train plus support from Matt Hansen, and Busted with Soap and Muddy Elephant on Friday.

15 photos from last night's The Teskey Brothers gig supported by The Heavy Heavy at Halifax's Piece Hall

13 photos from last night's Dean Lewis gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd

1. Weezer

GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The summer season continued as the LA-formed foursome played a huge set in Halifax’s historic courtyard.

2. Weezer

The summer season continued as the LA-formed foursome played a huge set in Halifax’s historic courtyard. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The night’s set featured favourites including Undone (The Sweater Song), Island In The Sun, Holiday, Beverly Hills and Pork And Beans

3. Weezer

The night’s set featured favourites including Undone (The Sweater Song), Island In The Sun, Holiday, Beverly Hills and Pork And Beans Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd

4. Weezer

GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTK Maxx
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice