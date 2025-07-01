Weezer on stage: 18 photos from Weezer's sold out gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

The summer season continued as the LA-formed foursome played a huge set in Halifax’s historic courtyard.

Opening the show with a triple whammy of Anonymous, Hash Pipe and My Name Is Jonas, the night’s set featured favourites including Undone (The Sweater Song), Island In The Sun, Holiday, Beverly Hills and Pork And Beans – making fans wait until the very closing moments for the anthemic Buddy Holly.

Garage punk band Teen Mortgage opened the night, followed by support band Bad Nerves.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues on Thursday with Train plus support from Matt Hansen, and Busted with Soap and Muddy Elephant on Friday.

