What is going on at Shibden Park: Images of new family attraction hoping to open at Halifax park this Christmas

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Work is underway to create a new family attraction at a popular Halifax park.

Ling Leisure Ltd is bringing new life to the old pitch and putt area at Shibden Park by opening a fresh new woodland-themed 12-hole course.

Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf will include wooden carved animals around the course and a refreshments cabin.

Aimed at the whole family, it will take around 35 minutes to complete.

Construction started this week and the firm hope to have the new attraction open by this Christmas.

These images give an idea of what the course will look like once it is complete.

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf Photo: subm

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf Photo: subm

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf

The new Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf Photo: subm

