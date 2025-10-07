Ling Leisure Ltd is bringing new life to the old pitch and putt area at Shibden Park by opening a fresh new woodland-themed 12-hole course.

Shibden Park Adventure Family Golf will include wooden carved animals around the course and a refreshments cabin.

Aimed at the whole family, it will take around 35 minutes to complete.

Construction started this week and the firm hope to have the new attraction open by this Christmas.

These images give an idea of what the course will look like once it is complete.

