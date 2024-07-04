What's on Halifax: Fun fair is coming to Savile Park this weekend with the chance to meet Bluey and Barbie

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Halifax residents can experience all the fun of the fair on Savile Park this weekend.

Robinson’s funfairs is bringing its giant fun fair to the park from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

The fair will be open between 5pm and 9.30pm tomorrow (Friday), between 1pm and 9.30pm on Saturday and between 1pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Alongside the rides there will be a character festival on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, from 2.30pm to 6pm.

There will be the chance to meet Bluey from 2pm on Saturday and robots, Barbie, princesses and Wednesday Adams on Sunday.

Admission is £1 and for more information visit www.robinsonsfunfairs.co.uk

