What's on: Here's what's on at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax over the next few months

The Victoria Theatre Halifax is set to begin its busiest ever season.

The Victoria Theatre continue to attract some fantastic live music events to Halifax.

Squeeze are bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour with support from Badly Drawn Boy on Sunday, November 17 and Shed Seven are celebrating 30 years on Monday, November 18.

Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne are returning on Wednesday, October 30 and Steeleye Span, the band who have changed the face of folk music over their 55 years together will be live on stage on Friday, October 4.

Justin Hayward, the voice of The Moody Blues appears on Monday 7 October and 10cc are back with their ‘Ultimate’ Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour on Sunday, October 6.

G4 are celebrating 20 years since rising to fame on X Factor on Friday, September 13 and nine-piece Jamaican rhythm and blues band from South-East London, The Dualers appear on Friday 8 November.

Steps superstar Claire Richards will be hosting the ultimate disco party, Everybody Dance on Sunday, October 20 and the ever-popular Sensational 60s Experience returns on Friday, November 22 with another festival of 60s stars.

Comedy fans are in for a treat with laugh-out-loud shows from Clinton Baptiste on Saturday, September 28, Dr John Cooper Clarke on Friday, November 1 and Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit on Saturday, November 9.

Alex Horne and his band bring their brand new ridiculously funny The Horne Section’s Hit Show on Tuesday, November 12 and Jimmy Carr will be back for two performances on Wednesday, November 13.

BAFTA nominee Lucy Beaumont will be live on Wednesday, November 20 and Paddy McGuinness is ‘Nearly There’ on Thursday, November 28.

The Victoria Theatre will also be one of the comedy locations for the 2024 Halifax Comedy Festival on Tour which takes place from Thursday 17 – Sunday 27 October at venues across Calderdale.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor will be performed on Friday, October 11 and there will be the return of Imperial Classical Ballet on Thursday, October 17 with Swan Lake.

Football legend Paul Gascoigne will be in conversation on Monday, October 14 and one of the most successful players in rugby league history Kevin Sinfield on Thursday, November 21.

John Barrowman is stepping out of the Tardis with an evening of songs and stories on Tuesday, November 19 and the stars of Channel 4s Escape to the Chateau, Dick and Angel will be talking about their Forever Home on Saturday, November 2.

Family shows include The Smartest Giant in Town based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler on Saturday 12 – Sunday 13 October and Temple of Delusion starring CBBC’s Danny and Mick on Sunday, October 27.

The season closes with the Victoria Theatre’s family pantomime Peter Pan with Andrew Pollard as Mrs Smee and Kieran Morris back by popular demand as Peter Pan.

Peter Pan runs from Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, January 5 and features five school exclusive performances and several accessible performances including BSL signed performances, integrated signed performances and a relaxed performance.