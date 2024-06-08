What's on: Iconic Castle Carr Fountain in Calderdale is set to rise again next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Castle Carr Fountain is set to rise again next month.

The Rotary Club of Halifax is hosting its annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 7.

The guided walk will commence near the Cat I'th Well pub, Wainstalls Lane, Halifax at 12pm and is a 2.5 mile route to the fountains.

There is ample car parking in a nearby field and visitors are asked to not park on the roadside or on private property.

There is a second parking site above the actual fountains site for those attendees that are not just as mobile. Please note that the route to this car park is via an unmade farm road and needs to be taken at a slow pace

Please ensure that you wear suitable footwear if taking part as the surface may be uneven and damp.

Visitors are asked to note that the final access to the fountains site is by foot down a rough track that is not suitable for wheelchairs or people with mobility issues.

The fountains will be activated at 2pm and will run for about 20 minutes.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a short lead and under close control.

Photography is encouraged but the use of drones is strictly prohibited.

Rotarian Bryan Harkness said: "All funds raised from this event will support our aim of 'doing good in the world' and we ask that you help us by paying the fees charged for this online service.

"We appreciate that it is an extra expense but it makes a big difference to what we can do at the end of the day.

“As always we are grateful to the Scholefield family who farm the private area around the fountains and allow us access to the land and to Yorkshire Water who maintain the fountains and their water supply. Please respect the land by taking your rubbish home.

“There is no mobile phone signal in the area so please print your ticket, or save a version to your phone, that you can show to the marshalls.”