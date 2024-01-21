News you can trust since 1853
What's on in 2024: Here's when Brighouse 1940s Weekend, Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more are taking place this year

As we are in January let’s take a look at some dates for your diary for the coming 12 months.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT

Here are when some of Calderdale’s most popular events – including Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more – are taking place in 2024.

Todmorden Carnival will have a theme of "A wonderful world of video games" this year and will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Vale Park.

1. Todmorden Carnival

The date for this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend has been announced as being Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2.

2. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Easter Monday as usual, which this year is April 1.

3. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The 11th Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival will take place from May 2 to 5 this year.

4. Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival

