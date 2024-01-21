As we are in January let’s take a look at some dates for your diary for the coming 12 months.
Here are when some of Calderdale’s most popular events – including Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more – are taking place in 2024.
1. Todmorden Carnival
Todmorden Carnival will have a theme of "A wonderful world of video games" this year and will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Vale Park. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Brighouse 1940s Weekend
The date for this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend has been announced as being Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Hebden Bridge Duck Race
The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Easter Monday as usual, which this year is April 1. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival
The 11th Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival will take place from May 2 to 5 this year. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald