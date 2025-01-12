What's on in Brighouse in 2025 including the 1940s Weekend and Dinosaur Experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of popular Brighouse events are set to make a return this year.

Dates for artisan markets, fun trails and the ever-popular 1940s Weekend have been confirmed by Brighouse BID, which represents and supports all Brighouse businesses, shops and venues and encourages people to visit them and spend time and money in the town centre.

Last year saw 3.14 million visits paid to Brighouse in 2024 which was up two per cent year on year.

Dinosaur Experience visited Brighouse last year.

The first trail of the year, Easter Egg Family Fun Trail, will take place throughout April 4 to 21 in the town centre.

The Spring Artisan Market will take place on April 27.

Brighouse 1940s Weekend is one of Calderdale’s most popular events and is set to take place on June 7 and 8 this year.

Dinosaurs will descend on the town in August.

Visitors in period outfits at last year's Brighouse 1940's weekend.

Throughout the month there will be a Dino Family Fun Trail and on August 17 there will be a family market and the Dinosaur Experience will return to wow the crowds.

Throughout the month - dinosaur-themed family fun workshops

Another trail will be available for visitors to take part in from October 24 to November with a Halloween Family Fun Trail.

Heading into the festive season, the Christmas Market will take place on November 29 and 30.

Also this year the month of March will see the return of the Magic March promotion, a campaign which sees a host of offers, discounts and more from across Brighouse’s shops, venues and businesses.