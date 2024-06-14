What's on in Todmorden: New 'Meet Market' to take place every month at outdoor market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free new event is taking place on the last Friday of every month at Todmorden Markets.

The Meet Market is a regular special evening event, held from 6pm to 8pm in the heart of Todmorden at the outdoor market.

Each of the themed, monthly events will feature live music, comedy, street food, drinks and gift stalls.

The first event took place in May with people of all ages enjoying eight live comedy acts, food, drink and live music from the Bleak Valley Choir.

The next Meet Market will take place on Friday, June 28 and is called ‘Back to the 90s’ – a retro evening with live DJs playing some of the decade’s classic hits.

The event is free to attend and is for the whole community, with anyone welcome to come along, relax, have fun and meet new people.

Future themes include swing dancing in July, a battle of the bands event in August, Oktoberfest in September and a Halloween themed event in October.

The community is also invited to get involved, with anyone interested in performing or trading, encouraged to get in touch with [email protected] to find out more information.

Calderdale Council’s Lead for Corporate Asset and Facilities Management, Alan Lee, said: “The new Meet Market is a free social event transforming Todmorden markets into an event space for the whole community from 6pm to 8pm on the last Friday of every month.

"The themed events will feature music, entertainment, street food and much more, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“The first event, held in May, was a great success with really positive feedback from those attending. Anyone is welcome to come along to future events, it’s always free to attend.

"There’s also a chance to get involved, with opportunities for people to take part in open mic sessions or register their interest in performing at a future event.

“Showcasing local talent and bringing people together to enjoy cultural events is a key part of the Year of Culture celebrations.