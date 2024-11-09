What's on: Light Up The Valley is set to return with two events in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge this month

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Light Up The Valley (LUTV) is set to return this festive season with two free events for the community.

The first event will take place on November 24 will take place at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from 12pm to 7pm.

placeholder image
Read More
Christmas in Halifax: Festive events and Christmas Markets taking place in Halif...

Roger Benn, LUTV Organiser said: “There will be a 40 stall outdoor and 10 stall indoor festive market, Santa in his magic grotto, an outdoor stage with a full range of acts from a Ukrainian choir and international sing-a-long to unique walkabout performers and an International Fire Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre in 2022.placeholder image
Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre in 2022.

"Add to that food and drink stalls, children’s rides and of course the lighting up of the Christmas Tree and you can see that it promises to be a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy, with something for everybody.”

On November 28, St George’s Square and Town Hall in Hebden Bridge will be full of festive cheer between 3pm and 8pm.

Roger continued: “We then move onto Hebden Bridge where we’ll be doing much the same in St George’s Square and the Town Hall Courtyard, with similar acts in the Square, Santa’s Grotto at the Town Hall plus a marching street band, an International Glow and Fire Show and of course the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

“Attendance has been made free for everyone courtesy of funding from the Hebden Royd Town Council with support from the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, Hebden Royd Business Forum, Benchmark Travel, Lumalite and Lambert Print and Design. Without this support the events wouldn’t have been possible.”

For more information on Light Up The Valley visit www.lutvhx7.co.uk.

Related topics:Hebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice