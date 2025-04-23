What's on West Yorkshire: 14 pictures from this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

Crowds gathered in Heptonstall to watch the traditional Pace Egg play performed there on Good Friday.

Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.

The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.

The Hillmillies Morris Team danced in between the plays throughout the day.

Collections were taken for the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team and the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Here are 14 pictures from this year’s Heptonstall Pace Egg Play in Weavers Square.

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday.

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

