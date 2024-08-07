Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival is back!

At St Martin’s Church in Brighouse from Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, there will be plenty for puzzle fans.

The event will be open from 10am to 5pm each day, except on Sunday which will begin at noon, with last entry at 4.15pm.

There will be puzzles to suit all tastes - children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

Last year's St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

Alan Sparks, lead organiser, said: “Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles will be on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle is sold it will be replaced by another.

"There are over 1,850 jigsaws to view and purchase with all the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

“There will also be crafts, a tombola and a Golden Jigsaw Competition paying cash prizes.

“Entry will be £2, with accompanied children free. The entry programme includes a voucher that can be used to discount the price of a single puzzle by £1 or, with the purchase of four jigsaws, to choose a free jigsaw.

“If you retain your programme you can return as many times as you wish, without paying again, to enjoy the selection of delicious food to be served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café” and to view more jigsaws.”

Proceeds raised at the event will be donated to local charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.

Since the first festival in 2012 over £136,000 has been donated to good causes.