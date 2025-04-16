What's on West Yorkshire: World Dock Pudding Championships set to return this month in Mytholmroyd

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
The annual World Dock Pudding Championships is set to return this month.

Dock Pudding is a local delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley area of Yorkshire and the competition was founded in 1971 to help preserve it.

The pudding is made from the leaves of Polygonum Bistorta/Persicaria Bistorta mixed with nettles, oatmeal, onions and seasoning.

World Dock Pudding Championships

The competition will take place at Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre on Sunday, April 27 from 12pm.

On the day competitors will prepare a whole cooked breakfast including the Dock Pudding and the winner receives a cup and the prestigious title of World Champion.

The judging takes place behind closed doors so that the competitors are unknown to the judges, while the audience can watch the cooking on stage in the hall.

As well as the competition there will also be entertainment, food and drink for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the event visit Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre on Facebook.

