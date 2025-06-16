When is Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade: Popular town centre event to return this weekend

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is set to return at the weekend.

For the first summer parade in six years, Handmade Productions is inviting residents and visitors to join them on a ramble through water, woods, and wilderness the Calderdale Way.

The town centre will be filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration for the event.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade back in 2022

Open workshops have been taking place this month for people to create their parade costume.

Director and Creative Producer of Handmade Productions Clare Danon said: “We are so excited to bring the Handmade Parade back to Hebden Bridge.

"This year’s summer parade will celebrate our local nature and culture – bringing water, woods, and wilderness to the streets of Hebden Bridge.

"Please come along to our open workshops with your creative flair and be a part of this very special community event.”

The fourteenth Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade will be at 12pm on Sunday, June 22, followed by a Picnic in Calder Holmes Park until 5pm.

Anyone who would like to volunteer is invited to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

Organisers said: “We have lots of jobs that don’t need a big commitment but make a huge difference to the parade – for example, carrying small artwork, operating a puppet, pushing a wheeled structure, face painting, or staffing the information desk in the park.”

For more information on Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade visit handmadeproductions.org.uk