Here's how Calderdale students can star in series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge

Hit Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is set to return to our screens next year and students are being recruited for the new series.

The show is filmed in and around Calderdale and centres around a fictional Yorkshire town and its racially divided school.

The scenes that take place at the school are filmed on the site of the former St Catherine’s High School in Holmfield.

Casting is currently taking place for students aged 11-16 of a wide range of ethnicities for walk on parts, featured and speaking roles.

Filming will take place between January 7 and April 26.

Those who are interested should fill in an online application form at www.northerntalent.co.uk

MORE ACKLEY BRIDGE

Show off your location spotting skills with our Ackley Bridge quiz

Calderdale-filmed drama Ackley Bridge will return to our screens on Channel 4 next year

Ackley Bridge receives seven nominations for Yorkshire Centre Programme Awards