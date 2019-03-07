Here's why there was a mysterious bright light above Halifax last night

A bright light shone above Halifax last night with many thinking it could be a police helicopter or even something out of this world.

Kevin Brooksbank shared a video he took of the light and said "it is not moving and not making a sound, never seen anything like this before."

Kevin Brooksbank sent in this picture of the mysterious light above Halifax

Read: Channel 4 film crews spotted in Halifax town centre filming for Ackley Bridge

The mysterious light was actually part of filming for Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge, which is filmed in and around Halifax.

A night shoot took place for the TV show yesterday on West Bank, Illingworth, with a light on a crane illuminating the street.

Filming is currently taking place across Halifax for series three of the Channel 4 drama.

Read: Two new cast members announced as Ackley Bridge begins filming in Calderdale

Cameras have already been spotted in Westgate Arcade and Halifax Borough Market in the town centre over the last few weeks.