Happy Valley may be finished but there are a host of other TV shows made here in Calderdale that are soon to hit our screens.

The borough is fast-becoming quite the hotspot for filming as its gorgeous countryside, beautiful architecture and vast mix of landscapes become more widely known.

Calderdale Council has even launched a dedicated ‘Film Calderdale’ website where location managers can search a database for suitable places to make their productions.

At one point last year, there were crews from three different TV shows all filming in Halifax at the same time.

Secret Invasion

One of the most highly-anticipated releases among Marvel fans, Secret Invasion is due to be shown on Disney Plus this year.

No date has been officially released yet but the six-part series is widely reported as due to start this spring.

It will star all the actors who came to Halifax for the filming at the beginning of last year, including Hollywood royalty Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while crews filmed there, and there were also cameras spotted at Dean Clough and on one of the back streets near Bull Green.

Boat Story

Film crews were spotted in Halifax town centre last month for an upcoming BBC drama written by the minds behind The Tourist, Baptiste and The Missing.

The show stars Daisy Haggard, of Back to Life and Breeders, as well as Paterson Joseph, who recently starred in Vigil, Peep Show and Noughts & Crosses.

Also in the series will be Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

Paterson was even spotted buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers while the crew were filming in Halifax Borough Market.

They also filmed at La Luna in Westgate Aracade, at The Old Cock pub and Skircoat Green.

The Gallows Pole

The Gallows Pole, based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiner.

Starring in the highly-anticipated series will be Michael Socha (This Is England, Papillon), Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted), George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic), Tom Burke (Mank, The Souvenir), Sophie McShera (Cinderella, Downton Abbey), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey, Crazyhead), Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock), Eve Burley (Secret State), Nicole Barber Lane (Hollyoaks), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders). Anthony Welsh (Master Of None), Joe Sproulle (The A Word), Adam Fogerty (Legend), Fine Time Fontayne (How We Used To Live) and and an ensemble of first-time actors.

The drama will be This is England creator Shane Meadows’ first period television drama.

A release date for the six-part series has not yet been shared but it will be shown on the BBC.

1 . Happy Valley: Here's what other TV shows filmed in Halifax we will be able to watch next Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Happy Valley: Here's what other TV shows filmed in Halifax we will be able to watch next Filming for Boat Store at Westgate Arcade in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Happy Valley: Here's what other TV shows filmed in Halifax we will be able to watch next Filming for Boat Story in Halifax last month Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Happy Valley: Here's what other TV shows filmed in Halifax we will be able to watch next Filming for Boat Story in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales